Διαθέσιμο το πρώτο update του FIFA 13

Δημοσίευση 23 Οκτωβρίου 2012, 18:08 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Μετά την καθυστέρηση που είχε ανακοινώσει η EA Sports, το πρώτο update του FIFA 13 έγινε σήμερα διαθέσιμο για PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 και PC.
Μάλιστα, λόγω της καθυστέρησης, η εταιρεία είχε περισσότερο χρόνο να ασχοληθεί με τα προβλήματα του παιχνιδιού, και οι βελτιώσεις είναι περισσότερες από ότι είχαν ανακοινωθεί αρχικά.

Δείτε τι αλλάζει το εν λόγω update αναλυτικά:

•    Fix to improve stability across all online game modes
•    Stability in EA SPORTS Football Club challenges.
•    National anthems will be properly synced with their corresponding national teams.
•    Stability when beginning FIFA 13 whilst connected to a social network on console.
•    Optimized searching in Seasons and other online modes. Connection stability in Online Seasons when finding an opponent, and at kick-off. Career Mode freeze while starting a new career with free agents. Career Mode hangs when using Game Face.
•    Stability in Career Mode when players retire or are being bought back from loan.
•    Users will no longer be able to lower difficulty settings in a FUT Seasons match.
•    Napoli of Serie A will now have fully authentic kits and crests in FIFA and FIFA Ultimate Team.
•    Legacy defending and passing assistance options removed in Pro Clubs.
•    Freeze in Pro Clubs Results screen.
•    Matchmaking settings in Pro Clubs (with “ANY” and “Match Keeper”) will provide the desired results.
•    Changes made in National Squad not properly reflected in Manager Mode screen.

