Διαθέσιμο το πρώτο update του FIFA 13

Μετά την καθυστέρηση που είχε ανακοινώσει η EA Sports, το πρώτο update του FIFA 13 έγινε σήμερα διαθέσιμο για PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 και PC.

Μάλιστα, λόγω της καθυστέρησης, η εταιρεία είχε περισσότερο χρόνο να ασχοληθεί με τα προβλήματα του παιχνιδιού, και οι βελτιώσεις είναι περισσότερες από ότι είχαν ανακοινωθεί αρχικά.



Δείτε τι αλλάζει το εν λόγω update αναλυτικά:



• Fix to improve stability across all online game modes

• Stability in EA SPORTS Football Club challenges.

• National anthems will be properly synced with their corresponding national teams.

• Stability when beginning FIFA 13 whilst connected to a social network on console.

• Optimized searching in Seasons and other online modes. Connection stability in Online Seasons when finding an opponent, and at kick-off. Career Mode freeze while starting a new career with free agents. Career Mode hangs when using Game Face.

• Stability in Career Mode when players retire or are being bought back from loan.

• Users will no longer be able to lower difficulty settings in a FUT Seasons match.

• Napoli of Serie A will now have fully authentic kits and crests in FIFA and FIFA Ultimate Team.

• Legacy defending and passing assistance options removed in Pro Clubs.

• Freeze in Pro Clubs Results screen.

• Matchmaking settings in Pro Clubs (with “ANY” and “Match Keeper”) will provide the desired results.

• Changes made in National Squad not properly reflected in Manager Mode screen.



Πηγή: enternity.gr