Στην κορυφή των UK Charts το «Resident Evil: Revelations»

Στην κορυφή των UK Charts βρέθηκε το Resident Evil: Revelations, εκτοπίζοντας παιχνίδια όπως είναι τα Metro: Last Light και Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D, τα οποία βρίσκονται στην τρίτη και πέμπτη θέση αντίστοιχα.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα:
1. Resident Evil: Revelations
2. FIFA 13
3. Metro: Last Light
4. Dead Island: Riptide
5. Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
6. Assassin’s Creed III
7. Tomb Raider
8. Far Cry 3
9. Luigi’s Mansion 2
10. Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins
11. Injustice: Gods Among Us
12. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
13. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity
14. Fast & Furious: Showdown
15. Need For Speed Most Wanted
16. God Of War: Ascension
17. The Walking Dead
18. Bioshock Infinite
19. Call Of Duty: Black Ops II
20. Skylanders Giants
Πηγή: enternity.gr
