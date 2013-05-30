Στην κορυφή των UK Charts το «Resident Evil: Revelations»

Στην κορυφή των UK Charts βρέθηκε το Resident Evil: Revelations, εκτοπίζοντας παιχνίδια όπως είναι τα Metro: Last Light και Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D, τα οποία βρίσκονται στην τρίτη και πέμπτη θέση αντίστοιχα.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα:



1. Resident Evil: Revelations

2. FIFA 13

3. Metro: Last Light

4. Dead Island: Riptide

5. Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

6. Assassin’s Creed III

7. Tomb Raider

8. Far Cry 3

9. Luigi’s Mansion 2

10. Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins

11. Injustice: Gods Among Us

12. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

13. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity

14. Fast & Furious: Showdown

15. Need For Speed Most Wanted

16. God Of War: Ascension

17. The Walking Dead

18. Bioshock Infinite

19. Call Of Duty: Black Ops II

20. Skylanders Giants



Πηγή: enternity.gr