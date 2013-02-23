current views are: 1

English
23 Φεβρουαρίου 2013
Δημοσίευση13:34

Ankara defends right to conduct hydrocarbon drilling in eastern Aegean

One day after Athens submitted a diplomatic note to the United Nations, in which it notified international officials of Turkey’s granting of exploration permits for areas deemed to cover the Greek continental shelf, Ankara on Friday issued a statement defending its decision.

Newsroom
Δημοσίευση 13:34’
αρθρο-newpost
Newsroom

One day after Athens submitted a diplomatic note to the United Nations, in which it notified international officials of Turkey’s granting of exploration permits for areas deemed to cover the Greek continental shelf, Ankara on Friday issued a statement defending its decision.

One day after Athens submitted a diplomatic note to the United Nations, in which it notified international officials of Turkey’s granting of exploration permits for areas deemed to cover the Greek continental shelf, Ankara on Friday issued a statement defending its decision.

“The permits issued by Turkey from 2007 until now to [the state-owned oil company] TRAO concern [territories] within boundaries of the Turkish continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean,” a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Ankara has a sovereign right to carry out drilling in the area.

“Turkey will continue to make use of the rights stemming from international law,” it said.

On the instructions of Foreign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos, a note verbale was sent to the UN on Thursday to “safeguard Greece’s stance in defense of our country’s sovereign rights, in accordance with customary and conventional Law of the Sea, and specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982).”

Ankara issued the exploration permits last summer. Athens responded by lodging the appropriate demarches to Turkey.

Diplomatic sources told Kathimerini they expected Turkey – which has not ratified the Law of the Sea – to also send a note verbale to the UN.

The development comes less than two weeks before a scheduled visit to Ankara by Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras during the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council. Turkish officials said on Friday that the ongoing dispute over exploration rights should not affect the Ankara meeting in March.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Avramopoulos at the UN in New York Friday, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Greece to speed negotiations to resolve the Cyprus issue and the Macedonia name dispute.

Source: Ekathimerini.com

ολες οι ειδησεις

Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr

σχετικα αρθρα

fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fcssg81661101291063
English 21 Αυγούστου 2022
Εύη Σαλταφερίδου: Αναδύεται από τη θάλασσα και εξάπτει κάθε φαντασία
0ua01m1660033758716
English 9 Αυγούστου 2022
Τζο Μπάιντεν: Δίνει «μάχη» για να βάλει το σακάκι του (Βίντεο)
English Δημοσίευση 09:34’
Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Έφηβη έπνιξε με μαξιλάρι την 3χρονη αδελφή της – Η μητέρα μιλούσε στο τηλέφωνο
ec3vl1658482552682
English Δημοσίευση 12:30’
Athens mayor expresses concern over fate of released migrants
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:20’
State of emergency declared in Serres due to floods
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:10’
Varoufakis unsettles Germans with admissions in documentary
αρθρο-newpost

TOP NEWS

uncached
current views are: 16045
ΑΜΥΝΑ Δημοσίευση 21:00’
image163
Εκσυγχρονισμός ΜΕΚΟ με «must» τους πανίσχυρους πυραύλους ESSM 2: Οριστικοποιείται η συμφωνία με τους Γερμανούς – Η αναγέννηση των 4 φρεγατών
current views are: 11040
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 12:35’
isap
ΗΣΑΠ – Σοκάρει καταγγελία εργαζομένου της ΣΤΑΣΥ: «Αν γίνει σεισμός, πυρκαγιά ή οτιδήποτε, δεν θα μείνει κανείς ζωντανός»
current views are: 10379
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 17:12’
Κολωνό
Κολωνός – Βιασμός 12χρονης: Αυτός είναι ο δερματολόγος που συνελήφθη – «Αναίδεια και υπερβολική άνεση με τους ασθενείς»
current views are: 10255
LIFESTYLE Δημοσίευση 09:06’
sin boy
Sin Boy: Συνεχίζεται το θρίλερ για τον θάνατό του – Η κίνηση της αδερφής του που «φούντωσε» τις φήμες