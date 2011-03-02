English
2 Μαρτίου 2011
Δημοσίευση06:18

Poacher killed in deer hunt accident

A 29-year-old deer poacher was killed in a remote forest region in the northern prefecture of Drama when a 38-year-old man, also participating in illegal deer hunting, shot him after mistaken him for game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Newsroom
Δημοσίευση 06:18’
Newsroom

A 29-year-old deer poacher was killed in a remote forest region in the northern prefecture of Drama when a 38-year-old man, also participating in illegal deer hunting, shot him after mistaken him for game, it was announced on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old deer poacher was killed in a remote forest region in the northern prefecture of Drama when a 38-year-old man, also participating in illegal deer hunting, shot him after mistaken him for game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Moments earlier the suspect had opened fire on a deer herd, killing an animal. The accident occurred when he fired his shotgun again, apparently aiming at the 29-year-old thinking that he was a deer. The 38-year-old was arrested while his shotgun and cartridges were seized.

ολες οι ειδησεις

Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr

σχετικα αρθρα

fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fcssg81661101291063
English 21 Αυγούστου 2022
Εύη Σαλταφερίδου: Αναδύεται από τη θάλασσα και εξάπτει κάθε φαντασία
0ua01m1660033758716
English 9 Αυγούστου 2022
Τζο Μπάιντεν: Δίνει «μάχη» για να βάλει το σακάκι του (Βίντεο)
English Δημοσίευση 09:34’
Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Έφηβη έπνιξε με μαξιλάρι την 3χρονη αδελφή της – Η μητέρα μιλούσε στο τηλέφωνο
ec3vl1658482552682
English Δημοσίευση 05:58’
Weather Forecast: Cloudy Today
English Δημοσίευση 05:57’
Politics: Greece unveils ‘one-stop-shop’ method for new business start-ups
English Δημοσίευση 05:56’
PM: Program has produced first positive results

TOP NEWS

LIFE, Τεχνολογία Δημοσίευση 11:14’
God of War Ragnarök
God of War: Ποιος είναι ο Κράτος που ξεσήκωσε τους Ισλαμιστές στην Τουρκία
BACKGROUND Δημοσίευση 15:56’
Οι εκλογές, ο…ξιφομάχος παράγοντας και ο Τζίτζι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 19:59’
Πυροβόλησαν γνωστό «κεφάλι» του καταυλισμού των Ρομά
Άνω Λιόσια: Πυροβόλησαν γνωστό «κεφάλι» του καταυλισμού των Ρομά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 11:27’
u2ct2h1667467604027
Ο καιρός χειμωνιάζει και τι καλύτερο από ένα ζεστό ρόφημα!