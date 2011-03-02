Poacher killed in deer hunt accident

A 29-year-old deer poacher was killed in a remote forest region in the northern prefecture of Drama when a 38-year-old man, also participating in illegal deer hunting, shot him after mistaken him for game, it was announced on Tuesday.

Moments earlier the suspect had opened fire on a deer herd, killing an animal. The accident occurred when he fired his shotgun again, apparently aiming at the 29-year-old thinking that he was a deer. The 38-year-old was arrested while his shotgun and cartridges were seized.