12 Οκτωβρίου 2011
SYRIZA’s Tsipras demands list of state debtors, owners of Swiss bank accounts

Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA) Parliamentary group leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday demanded that the government release a list of some 3,800 entities and individuals that owe more than 100,000 euro to the state, as well as a CD with the names of Greeks with sizeable Swiss bank accounts. Tsipras made the demand in the form of a question for the prime minister tabled in Parliament, in the light of statements made by former deputy finance minister Dimitris Kouselas. He accused the government of creating armies of unemployed, imposing ever more onerous taxation and leading the people to painful sacrifices, while at the same time showing provocative inertia toward the rich with huge Swiss bank accounts, allowing them to get off scot-free without striving to open their accounts and ascertain whether their wealth was legally acquired or declared.

