The spectacular twin waterfalls of Tzoumerka

The twin waterfalls on Mt. Tzoumerka in the southern Pindos mountain range in Epirus region are a breathtaking sight all year round.

The two spectacular waterfalls stand side-by-side, near the village of Katarraktis, which in Greek means…waterfall…at an altitude of 1,200 meters, created by the water from the melting snow on the mountain’s high peaks.

The waterfalls have a 100 meter fall, while the maximum water flow is usually in May.

Tzoumerka is abundant with springs, smaller waterfalls, traditional villages and its famed bridges.

There is also a trekking path between the cliff-side villages of Kalarites and Syrrako, with their traditional architecture.