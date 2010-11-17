The spectacular twin waterfalls of Tzoumerka
The twin waterfalls on Mt. Tzoumerka in the southern Pindos mountain range in Epirus region are a breathtaking sight all year round.
The twin waterfalls on Mt. Tzoumerka in the southern Pindos mountain range in Epirus region are a breathtaking sight all year round.
The twin waterfalls on Mt. Tzoumerka in the southern Pindos mountain range in Epirus region are a breathtaking sight all year round.
The two spectacular waterfalls stand side-by-side, near the village of Katarraktis, which in Greek means…waterfall…at an altitude of 1,200 meters, created by the water from the melting snow on the mountain’s high peaks.
The waterfalls have a 100 meter fall, while the maximum water flow is usually in May.
Tzoumerka is abundant with springs, smaller waterfalls, traditional villages and its famed bridges.
There is also a trekking path between the cliff-side villages of Kalarites and Syrrako, with their traditional architecture.
ολες οι ειδησεις
- Ελένη Τοπαλούδη: Οργή on air της μητέρας της για υφυπουργό – «Θέλω πίσω τη χαμένη μου αξιοπρέπεια» (Βίντεο)
- Μουντιάλ 2022: «Αγγλίδα» η… Αγγλία στο ραντεβού της με τους 8 – και στο βάθος Γαλλία
- Κορωνοϊός: Το φάρμακο Paxlovid μειώνει την πιθανότητα νοσηλείας κατά 51%
- Μακρόν, ο μέγας «στοιχηματατζής»: Έπιασε το 3-1 στο Γαλλία-Πολωνία, καθώς και τους σκόρερς!
Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr