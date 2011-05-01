Train-car collision results in fatality
A train-car collision on Friday in the north-central town of Kalabaka left the driver of the car dead, according to a statement by railways operator (TrainOSE) on Saturday.
As is typical of such accidents, initial reports point to the car’s driver attempting — unsuccessfully — to pass a rail bar crossing in front of the train’s path.
