Έτσι θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Αριστοτέλη, του Σωκράτη, του Ομήρου και του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου (Φωτογραφίες)

Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι, ανασκευάζει, βάζοντας χρώμα, τα πρόσωπα, μεταξύ άλλων, αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, χρησιμοποιώντας αγάλματα που τους απεικονίζουν και εκτίθενται σε μουσεία ανά τον κόσμο.

Ο Τομάζι, με έδρα του τη Φλωρεντία, έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.

Face reconstruction of the Greek physician Hippocrates (c. 460 - c. 377 BC) pic.twitter.com/pz0Tp2fx8k — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 11, 2021

Socrates face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/jzJrrBOZUQ — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 14, 2020

Face reconstruction of the Greek Athenian statesman and orator Demosthenes (384-322 BC) pic.twitter.com/8J0t6lDR2z — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 21, 2020

Aristotle face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/DMMzEa5kcE — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 30, 2020

Homer face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/3InLMniDKD — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 10, 2020

Herodotus face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/Hj8iFRzq2Z — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 6, 2020

Face reconstruction of the Greco-Phoenician philosopher, mathematician and astronomer Thales of Miletus. pic.twitter.com/fA00VB2oaR — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 1, 2020

Alexander the Great face reconstruction based on the Lysippus bust and the Alexander Mosaic (Naples National Archaeological Museum) pic.twitter.com/QuJqRhsmOw — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 24, 2020

Face reconstruction of the Byzantine empress Theodora (r.527 to 548) pic.twitter.com/4ypfB6aMvp — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 15, 2021