Έτσι θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Αριστοτέλη, του Σωκράτη, του Ομήρου και του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου (Φωτογραφίες)

Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι δίνει χρώμα στα πρόσωπα αγαλμάτων που απεικονίζουν αρχαίους Έλληνες.
Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι, ανασκευάζει, βάζοντας χρώμα, τα πρόσωπα, μεταξύ άλλων, αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, χρησιμοποιώντας αγάλματα που τους απεικονίζουν και εκτίθενται σε μουσεία ανά τον κόσμο.
Ο Τομάζι, με έδρα του τη Φλωρεντία, έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.
Face reconstruction of the Greek physician Hippocrates (c. 460 - c. 377 BC) pic.twitter.com/pz0Tp2fx8k— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 11, 2021
Socrates face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/jzJrrBOZUQ— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 14, 2020
Face reconstruction of the Greek Athenian statesman and orator Demosthenes (384-322 BC) pic.twitter.com/8J0t6lDR2z— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 21, 2020
Aristotle face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/DMMzEa5kcE— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 30, 2020
Homer face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/3InLMniDKD— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 10, 2020
Herodotus face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/Hj8iFRzq2Z— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 6, 2020
Face reconstruction of the Greco-Phoenician philosopher, mathematician and astronomer Thales of Miletus. pic.twitter.com/fA00VB2oaR— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 1, 2020
Alexander the Great face reconstruction based on the Lysippus bust and the Alexander Mosaic (Naples National Archaeological Museum) pic.twitter.com/QuJqRhsmOw— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 24, 2020
Pythagoras pic.twitter.com/H1Ur0ugCH3— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 13, 2020
Face reconstruction of the Byzantine empress Theodora (r.527 to 548) pic.twitter.com/4ypfB6aMvp— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 15, 2021
Face reconstruction of the Byzantine emperor Justinian I (r. 527 to 565) pic.twitter.com/QH3kdSkMMH— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 22, 2020