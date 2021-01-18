ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Έτσι θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Αριστοτέλη, του Σωκράτη, του Ομήρου και του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου (Φωτογραφίες)

Δημοσίευση 7 ώρες / Ανανεώθηκε 7 ώρες
Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι δίνει χρώμα στα πρόσωπα αγαλμάτων που απεικονίζουν αρχαίους Έλληνες.

Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι, ανασκευάζει, βάζοντας χρώμα, τα πρόσωπα, μεταξύ άλλων, αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, χρησιμοποιώντας αγάλματα που τους απεικονίζουν και εκτίθενται σε μουσεία ανά τον κόσμο.

Ο Τομάζι, με έδρα του τη Φλωρεντία, έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.