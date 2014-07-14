Athens woman, 70, to be charged for claiming dead cousin's pension

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 70-year-old Athenian woman is to face charges for claiming her dead cousin’s pension for more than a year after she died.
The woman is alleged to have wrongfully claimed the retirement pay between November 2012 and March 2014 as her cousin’s death had not been reported to authorities.
The state has begun proceedings to reclaim the 11,500 euros that it paid out in pensions during the period in question.