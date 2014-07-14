Sunday store opening met with protests in Athens and Thessaloniki

There were protests in Athens and Thessaloniki on Sunday to mark the first day that a new law, allowing stores in 10 parts of the country to open on the last day of the week, was being implemented.

Store employees went on strike and protesters jeered shoppers or clapped them sarcastically as they exited shops in Greece’s biggest cities.

The new law allows stores to open stores to open every Sunday in the centers of Athens and Thessaloniki, on Rhodes, Kos, Syros, Myconos and Santorini, in Halkidiki and some suburbs of Attica.

Unions say the new measure will favor chain stores and may force small, independent shops out of business.