President receives S. Korean counterpart’s special envoy

President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday received Korean politician Park Geun-hye, special envoy for South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak, who is conducting a tour of Europe. The former ruling Grand National Party (GNP) leader is considered the most likely candidate for S. Korea’s next presidential election and is visiting Greece to mark the 50th anniversary since Greece and S. Korea opened diplomatic relations.

She delivered a letter sent by the S. Korean president to Papoulias, while their talks focused particularly on the Greek ships currently being built in S.Korean shipyards and on S. Korea’s progress in the technology sector.