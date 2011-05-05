current views are: 1

English
5 Μαΐου 2011
Δημοσίευση08:19

President receives S. Korean counterpart’s special envoy

President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday received Korean politician Park Geun-hye, special envoy for South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak, who is conducting a tour of Europe.

Newsroom
Δημοσίευση 08:19’
αρθρο-newpost
Newsroom

President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday received Korean politician Park Geun-hye, special envoy for South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak, who is conducting a tour of Europe.

President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday received Korean politician Park Geun-hye, special envoy for South Korea’s President Lee Myung-bak, who is conducting a tour of Europe. The former ruling Grand National Party (GNP) leader is considered the most likely candidate for S. Korea’s next presidential election and is visiting Greece to mark the 50th anniversary since Greece and S. Korea opened diplomatic relations.

She delivered a letter sent by the S. Korean president to Papoulias, while their talks focused particularly on the Greek ships currently being built in S.Korean shipyards and on S. Korea’s progress in the technology sector.

ολες οι ειδησεις

Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr

σχετικα αρθρα

fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fcssg81661101291063
English 21 Αυγούστου 2022
Εύη Σαλταφερίδου: Αναδύεται από τη θάλασσα και εξάπτει κάθε φαντασία
0ua01m1660033758716
English 9 Αυγούστου 2022
Τζο Μπάιντεν: Δίνει «μάχη» για να βάλει το σακάκι του (Βίντεο)
English Δημοσίευση 09:34’
Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Έφηβη έπνιξε με μαξιλάρι την 3χρονη αδελφή της – Η μητέρα μιλούσε στο τηλέφωνο
ec3vl1658482552682
English Δημοσίευση 12:30’
Athens mayor expresses concern over fate of released migrants
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:20’
State of emergency declared in Serres due to floods
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:10’
Varoufakis unsettles Germans with admissions in documentary
αρθρο-newpost

TOP NEWS

uncached
current views are: 16045
ΑΜΥΝΑ Δημοσίευση 21:00’
image163
Εκσυγχρονισμός ΜΕΚΟ με «must» τους πανίσχυρους πυραύλους ESSM 2: Οριστικοποιείται η συμφωνία με τους Γερμανούς – Η αναγέννηση των 4 φρεγατών
current views are: 11040
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 12:35’
isap
ΗΣΑΠ – Σοκάρει καταγγελία εργαζομένου της ΣΤΑΣΥ: «Αν γίνει σεισμός, πυρκαγιά ή οτιδήποτε, δεν θα μείνει κανείς ζωντανός»
current views are: 10379
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 17:12’
Κολωνό
Κολωνός – Βιασμός 12χρονης: Αυτός είναι ο δερματολόγος που συνελήφθη – «Αναίδεια και υπερβολική άνεση με τους ασθενείς»
current views are: 10255
LIFESTYLE Δημοσίευση 09:06’
sin boy
Sin Boy: Συνεχίζεται το θρίλερ για τον θάνατό του – Η κίνηση της αδερφής του που «φούντωσε» τις φήμες