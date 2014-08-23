current views are: 1

English
23 Αυγούστου 2014
Δημοσίευση19:15

Ancient Amphipolis tomb unlikely to have been looted, says lead archaeologist

The massive stones sealing the entrance to the Hellenistic era tomb unearthed at the site of Ancient Amphipolis in central Macedonia must have protected the find from grave robbers, the archaeologist supervising the excavation said on Friday.

Newsroom
Δημοσίευση 19:15’
αρθρο-newpost
Newsroom

The massive stones sealing the entrance to the Hellenistic era tomb unearthed at the site of Ancient Amphipolis in central Macedonia must have protected the find from grave robbers, the archaeologist supervising the excavation said on Friday.

The massive stones sealing the entrance to the Hellenistic era tomb unearthed at the site of Ancient Amphipolis in central Macedonia must have protected the find from grave robbers, the archaeologist supervising the excavation said on Friday.

“It’s difficult for such a grave to have been plundered,” Katerina Peristeri said during a briefing of a nine-member delegation from the leftist opposition SYRIZA party on the progress of the dig.

The delegation, led by the party’s MP responsible for cultural issues, Anna Hatzisofia, was not allowed to enter the tomb, which is the largest of its kind ever discovered in Greece.

Peristeri urged the authorities to do everything to help their work, describing the grave as a “unique” find of “global significance.”

But she said it would take time before archaeologists could be sure of what lies inside the tomb.

“We are like surgeons. We proceed very slowly. The excavation will show us what lies inside.”

ολες οι ειδησεις

Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr

σχετικα αρθρα

fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fzoaf1664859459945
English 4 Οκτωβρίου 2022
ΗΠΑ: «Σθεναρή» αντίδραση στην εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου από τη Βόρεια Κορέα
fcssg81661101291063
English 21 Αυγούστου 2022
Εύη Σαλταφερίδου: Αναδύεται από τη θάλασσα και εξάπτει κάθε φαντασία
0ua01m1660033758716
English 9 Αυγούστου 2022
Τζο Μπάιντεν: Δίνει «μάχη» για να βάλει το σακάκι του (Βίντεο)
English Δημοσίευση 09:34’
Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Έφηβη έπνιξε με μαξιλάρι την 3χρονη αδελφή της – Η μητέρα μιλούσε στο τηλέφωνο
ec3vl1658482552682
English Δημοσίευση 12:30’
Athens mayor expresses concern over fate of released migrants
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:20’
State of emergency declared in Serres due to floods
αρθρο-newpost
English Δημοσίευση 12:10’
Varoufakis unsettles Germans with admissions in documentary
αρθρο-newpost

TOP NEWS

uncached
current views are: 16045
ΑΜΥΝΑ Δημοσίευση 21:00’
image163
Εκσυγχρονισμός ΜΕΚΟ με «must» τους πανίσχυρους πυραύλους ESSM 2: Οριστικοποιείται η συμφωνία με τους Γερμανούς – Η αναγέννηση των 4 φρεγατών
current views are: 11040
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 12:35’
isap
ΗΣΑΠ – Σοκάρει καταγγελία εργαζομένου της ΣΤΑΣΥ: «Αν γίνει σεισμός, πυρκαγιά ή οτιδήποτε, δεν θα μείνει κανείς ζωντανός»
current views are: 10379
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Δημοσίευση 17:12’
Κολωνό
Κολωνός – Βιασμός 12χρονης: Αυτός είναι ο δερματολόγος που συνελήφθη – «Αναίδεια και υπερβολική άνεση με τους ασθενείς»
current views are: 10255
LIFESTYLE Δημοσίευση 09:06’
sin boy
Sin Boy: Συνεχίζεται το θρίλερ για τον θάνατό του – Η κίνηση της αδερφής του που «φούντωσε» τις φήμες