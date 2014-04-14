current views are: 1

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for Molotov cocktail attack on police

Two people were arrested in Thessaloniki on Sunday after Molotov cocktails were thrown at police near the city’s Aristotle University.

The two men, aged 23 and 26, have been charged with arson, breaching the peace, causing grievous bodily harm and other offenses.

According to police, paving slabs were also thrown at police officers patrolling the area. Two policemen were injured, one of whom needed hospital treatment.

A total of 40 suspects were detained.

