Ο Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ διαγνώστηκε με κορωνοϊό

Δημοσίευση 19 Μαρτίου 2020, 12:00 / Ανανεώθηκε 19 Μαρτίου 2020, 13:25
Photo: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
Το πρώτο μήνυμά του

 

Ο επικεφαλής διαπραγματευτής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης για το Brexit Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ προσβλήθηκε από τον κορωνοϊό.

«Θα ήθελα να σας πληροφορήσω ότι διαγνώσθηκα θετικός για COVID-19. Είμαι καλά και σε καλή διάθεση. Ακολουθώ τις αναγκαίες οδηγίες, όπως και η ομάδα μου», έγραψε στο Twitter.