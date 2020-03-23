ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Σαν τις «σαρδέλες» οι πολίτες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου (Βίντεο)
Γεμάτο από κόσμο το μετρό του Λονδίνου, παρά τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό.

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες από το μέτρο του Λονδίνου, το οποίο παρά τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό είναι ασφυκτικά γεμάτο.

Οι επιβάτες στριμώχνονται ο ένας πάνω στον άλλο, ενώ πολλοί από αυτούς δεν φορούν ούτε προστατευτικές μάσκες.