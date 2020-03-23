Σαν τις «σαρδέλες» οι πολίτες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου (Βίντεο)

Γεμάτο από κόσμο το μετρό του Λονδίνου, παρά τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό.
Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες από το μέτρο του Λονδίνου, το οποίο παρά τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό είναι ασφυκτικά γεμάτο.
Οι επιβάτες στριμώχνονται ο ένας πάνω στον άλλο, ενώ πολλοί από αυτούς δεν φορούν ούτε προστατευτικές μάσκες.
Dear @BorisJohnson @SadiqKhan - plenty of non critical workers on my tube - as a teacher on my way to work this is terrifying - people aren’t getting the message #tfl #london #ukcoronavirus @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/DBoAHniFQq— Peter Fellows (@mrpeterfellows) March 23, 2020
Train from Chelmsford into London no #SocialDistancing. Still being asked to go to work for a non essential job. #UKLockdownNow cancel the trains and tube. pic.twitter.com/CYpgpA8yVv— Paul (@paulsonstweets) March 23, 2020
Morning’s commute 🔒 Shut #London down 🔒 🦠 Less trains 🦠 Smaller trains🦠 More #COVID-19 🦠 #SupportTheNHS pic.twitter.com/D6Nbliyrwx— Will.Yarnold (@WillYarnold) March 23, 2020