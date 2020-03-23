Σαν τις «σαρδέλες» οι πολίτες στο μετρό του Λονδίνου (Βίντεο)

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν οι εικόνες από το μέτρο του Λονδίνου, το οποίο παρά τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό είναι ασφυκτικά γεμάτο.

Οι επιβάτες στριμώχνονται ο ένας πάνω στον άλλο, ενώ πολλοί από αυτούς δεν φορούν ούτε προστατευτικές μάσκες.

Dear @BorisJohnson @SadiqKhan - plenty of non critical workers on my tube - as a teacher on my way to work this is terrifying - people aren’t getting the message #tfl #london #ukcoronavirus @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/DBoAHniFQq — Peter Fellows (@mrpeterfellows) March 23, 2020