Φωτιά στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου: Ένας τραυματίας (Βίντεο)

Δημοσίευση 8 Απριλίου 2020, 12:00 / Ανανεώθηκε 8 Απριλίου 2020, 13:32
Photo: Twitter
Στο σημείο επιχείρησαν 80 πυροσβέστες για να περιορίσουν την πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε 

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου, στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας, στην μεριά όπου πραγματοποιούνται εκτεταμένες εργασίες στο πλαίσιο της ανακατασκευής του.

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική, στο σημείο έσπευσαν 80 πυροσβέστες, ενώ υπάρχει και ένας τραυματίας.