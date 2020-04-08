Φωτιά στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου: Ένας τραυματίας (Βίντεο)

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ανάκτορο του Βερολίνου, στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας, στην μεριά όπου πραγματοποιούνται εκτεταμένες εργασίες στο πλαίσιο της ανακατασκευής του.

Σύμφωνα με την πυροσβεστική, στο σημείο έσπευσαν 80 πυροσβέστες, ενώ υπάρχει και ένας τραυματίας.

!! BREAKING !!



The Berlin Palace is on fire!



Berliner Schloss was from the 15th century to the early 20th century, a royal and imperial palace and served mostly as the main residence of the Electors of Brandenburg, the Kings of Prussia, and the German Emperors. pic.twitter.com/WFIPvjBGm9