Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Βάζει φωτιά στα λευκά της σεντόνια με ένα μαύρο κορμάκι (Φωτογραφίες)

Η 55χρονη είναι στα καλύτερά της!
Πρότυπο του απόλυτο sexiness και της απόλυτης θηλυκότητας παραμένει στα 55 της η Μόνικα Μπελούτσι, η οποία σε κάθε της εμφάνιση αναστατώνει τα πλήθη.
Η Ιταλίδα «θεά», φωτογραφήθηκε για τις ανάγκες του γαλλικού περιοδικού Paris Match Magazine και έβαλε φωτιά στο Instagram, αναρτώντας φωτογραφίες με το μαύρο σέξι κορμάκι της, πάνω στο κρεβάτι και περπατώντας στον διάδρομο του πολυτελούς ξενοδοχείου Hotel Plaza Athenee στο Παρίσι.
Monica Bellucci (@monicabellucciofficiel), star pour des joyaux éternels. En exclusivité pour Match, l’actrice et ambassadrice de @cartier nous présente la nouvelle collection haute joaillerie. Rencontre irréelle dans un @plaza_athenee revisité pour l’occasion en studio photo. Un sujet à retrouver dans les pages Vivre de notre magazine cette semaine. Reportage : @elisabethlazaroo - Photo: @gilles_bensimon - Récit : @fabienne_reybaud - Stylisme : @barbarabaumel - Coiffure : @johnnollet - Maquillage : @jolanta.cedro --- #monicabellucci #cartier #vivrematch #parismatch