Ακούστε το τραγούδι του Bono για τον κορωνοϊό αφιερωμένο στους Ιταλούς (video)

Ο frontman των U2 ανέβασε το τραγούδι, το πρώτο που δημοσιοποιεί από 2017, στο Instagram
«Let Your Love Be Known» τιτλοφορείται το νέο τραγούδι του Bono, το πρώτο μετά από πολλούς μήνες σιωπής, το οποίο αφιερώνει στους Ιταλούς με την προτροπή «τραγουδήστε από ταράτσα σε ταράτσα».
Αποκλεισμένος στο σπίτι του στο Δουβλίνο, ο σταρ τραγουδάει και παίζει ο ίδιος στο πιάνο, ενώ, έξω οι δρόμοι είναι έρημοι και η γιορτή του Αγίου Πατρικίου για πρώτη φορά μετά από δεκαετίες γιορτάστηκε πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες.
Στο σημείωμα που συνοδεύει το τραγούδι, το οποίο λέει ότι γράφτηκε μόλις πριν από μία ώρα, ο Bono θυμάται όλους όσοι αυτές τις ημέρες βρίσκονται σε πραγματικά δύσκολη θέση και αφιερώνει μια σκέψη στους γιατρούς, τους νοσηλευτές κι όλους εκείνους που βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή της μάχης για την δημόσια υγεία.
Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού:
Yes there was silence
yes there was no people here
yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near
Yes I don’t know you
No I didn’t think I didn’t care
You live so very far away from just across the square
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.
Sign up for the Sleeve Notes email: music news, bold reviews and unexpected extras
Yes there is isolation
You and me we’re still here
Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear
And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing
Yes I made you smile
I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.
And I can’t reach but I can rain
You can’t touch but you can sing
Across rooftops
Sing to me down the phone
Sing and promise me you won’t stop
Sing and you’re never alone.
Sing as an act of resistance
Sing though your heart is overthrown
When you sing there is no distance
So let your love be known, oh let your love be known
Though your heart is overthrown.
Let your love be known.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono