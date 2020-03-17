Ακούστε το τραγούδι του Bono για τον κορωνοϊό αφιερωμένο στους Ιταλούς (video)

«Let Your Love Be Known» τιτλοφορείται το νέο τραγούδι του Bono, το πρώτο μετά από πολλούς μήνες σιωπής, το οποίο αφιερώνει στους Ιταλούς με την προτροπή «τραγουδήστε από ταράτσα σε ταράτσα».

Αποκλεισμένος στο σπίτι του στο Δουβλίνο, ο σταρ τραγουδάει και παίζει ο ίδιος στο πιάνο, ενώ, έξω οι δρόμοι είναι έρημοι και η γιορτή του Αγίου Πατρικίου για πρώτη φορά μετά από δεκαετίες γιορτάστηκε πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες.

Στο σημείωμα που συνοδεύει το τραγούδι, το οποίο λέει ότι γράφτηκε μόλις πριν από μία ώρα, ο Bono θυμάται όλους όσοι αυτές τις ημέρες βρίσκονται σε πραγματικά δύσκολη θέση και αφιερώνει μια σκέψη στους γιατρούς, τους νοσηλευτές κι όλους εκείνους που βρίσκονται στην πρώτη γραμμή της μάχης για την δημόσια υγεία.

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού:

Yes there was silence

yes there was no people here

yes I walked through the streets of Dublin and no-one was near

Yes I don’t know you

No I didn’t think I didn’t care

You live so very far away from just across the square

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing your love, be known, let your love be known.

Yes there is isolation

You and me we’re still here

Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear

And maybe I’ve said the wrong thing

Yes I made you smile

I guess the longest distance is always the last mile.

And I can’t reach but I can rain

You can’t touch but you can sing

Across rooftops

Sing to me down the phone

Sing and promise me you won’t stop

Sing and you’re never alone.

Sing as an act of resistance

Sing though your heart is overthrown

When you sing there is no distance

So let your love be known, oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown.

Let your love be known.