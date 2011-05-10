General News: Suspects for Rendi shooting before magistrate

Twelve suspects arrested in connection with a robbery at Menidi and the subsequent shooting deaths of two DIAS motorcycle police officers in Rendi during a police pursuit were led before an examining magistrate on Monday.

Ten of the 12 were given until Tuesday morning to prepare their testimony while two suspects facing relatively minor charges of drug possession for their own use were released on Monday.

The remaining 10 suspects face more serious charges, while three of those now in custody are among the four suspects for the murder of the two officers and the attempted murder of another two DIAS officers that were injured.

The remainder of those arrested face criminal charges of robbery and forming a criminal gang.