Olympic Air awarded best pavilion nod at Philoxenia expo

The best pavilion prize at the 26th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition, held in Thessaloniki last week, went to Olympic Air.

Olympic Air was the only airline company that received an award amongst the 320 exhibitors participating in the 26th Philoxenia, held under the auspices of the ministry of culture and tourism.

 

