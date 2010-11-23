Olympic Air awarded best pavilion nod at Philoxenia expo
The best pavilion prize at the 26th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition, held in Thessaloniki last week, went to Olympic Air.
The best pavilion prize at the 26th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition, held in Thessaloniki last week, went to Olympic Air.
The best pavilion prize at the 26th Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition, held in Thessaloniki last week, went to Olympic Air.
Olympic Air was the only airline company that received an award amongst the 320 exhibitors participating in the 26th Philoxenia, held under the auspices of the ministry of culture and tourism.
ολες οι ειδησεις
- Ελευθερία του Τύπου: Ο Γάλλος «πολίτης Κέην» τεστάρει τις «αντοχές» των ευρωπαϊκών μέσων ενημέρωσης
- Συντάξεις: Οι 6+1 κατηγορίες με τη μεγαλύτερη αύξηση
- Επίδομα 500 ευρώ: Ποιοι και πώς θα το λάβουν
- Έμιλι Ραταϊκόφσκι – Πιτ Ντέιβιντσον: Παρακολούθησαν μαζί αγώνα NBA
Ακολουθήστε το Newpost.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο Newpost.gr